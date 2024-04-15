Parties tried but failed to defeat AIMIM in Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi, stated on Sunday that many political parties had attempted but failed to defeat Asaduddin Owaisi’s-led party in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the AIMIM headquarters during the Eid Milap celebration, he noted that those who previously labeled his party as the B-team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are now expecting AIMIM support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Akbaruddin Owaisi appeals to Hyderabad voters for AIMIM victory

Ahead of the impending Lok Sabha polls, the Chandrayangutta MLA appealed to Hyderabad voters to ensure Asaduddin Owaisi’s victory by a larger majority.

On BJP and other parties fielding candidates from Hyderabad, Akbaruddin Owaisi said, “Let them contest with full strength as AIMIM is ready for the challenge”.

Also Read Raja Singh gears up for Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi clears air on alliance with Congress

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi clarified his party’s stance regarding alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

On Saturday, Owaisi emphasized that AIMIM would not form an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

His clarification came after Feroz Khan’s statement, “There is a compromise between AIMIM and the Congress party, so I am not in the race. The High Command, Mallikarjun Kharge, will decide.”

Also Read AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi raises issue of stray dog attacks in Hyderabad

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held across seven phases, commencing on April 19, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.

The general election in Telangana is set for May 13 to elect 17 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has secured victory in the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive terms.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency from 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has served as the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.

As the 2024 general elections approach, the BJP is once again striving to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.