Parts of Telangana to witness light rain for next three days

In Hyderabad, dry weather is expected over the next three days

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th March 2024 8:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that Telangana will witness light rain and thunderstorms at isolated places for the next three days — March 17-19.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, dry weather is expected in the next three days.

Maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 36 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 23 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

