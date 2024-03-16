Hyderabad: 125-year-old tortoise dies at Nehru Zoological Park

Officials said that it had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 days

16th March 2024
Hyderabad: One of the oldest creatures of Nehru Zoological Park, the Galapagos Giant Tortoise, died on Saturday, March 16, due to old-age complications. The giant was a 125-year-old male tortoise.

Officials said it had been undergoing treatment by the zoo veterinary team headed by Dr. MA Hakeem.

The tortoise was shifted from the public gardens (Bhag-e-Azam) in 1963. Since then, it has been housed at the NZP-Hyderabad.

An official statement from the zoo said that the initial postmortem report revealed that the tortoise died due to multiple organ failure, and for further investigations, the samples were sent to VBRI and Veterinary College, Rajendranagar.

The tortoise and its partner, now 95, had been star attractions since the inauguration of the zoo.

