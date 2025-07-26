Hyderabad: Aina Asif is currently one of the most talked-about artists in the Pakistani entertainment industry. With her powerful portrayal of Maya in the trending drama Parwarish, she is ruling headlines, hearts, and screens alike.

While her acting prowess has earned her immense praise, it’s her age that has always sparked widespread discussion among fans and media circles. At just 16, Aina is delivering performances far beyond her years, which has led to both admiration and concern from the public.

Aina Asif was born on September 27, 2008, making her only 16 years old. Many fans are applauding her for achieving such acting depth at a young age, while others have raised questions about her being exposed to mature roles too early.

In her recent interview with BBC Urdu, Aina addressed this very topic and got candid about the emotional weight of online criticism related to her age and appearance.

“I have always been very open about my age with my fans. I got fame with Mayi Ri when I was 14 and now I am 16 years old. I may be playing the characters of an adult woman but I am a child in reality,” she shared.

More about Aina Asif

Aina first rose to fame for her powerful role in Mayi Ri, where she played a married woman and mother at the age of just 14. Since then, she has continued to build an impressive portfolio, working across major TV networks such as Geo, ARY Digital, Hum TV, and Aan TV.

Her hit dramas include Mayi Ri, Jannat Say Agay, Baby Baji, Aitraf, Pinjra, Pehchan, and Pehli Si Mohabbat.

Meanwhile, Parwarish also stars Samar Jafri in the lead and is currently one of the biggest Pakistani dramas airing right now.