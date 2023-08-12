Pasoori singer Ali Sethi clears marriage rumours: Details inside

Hyderabad: With swirling rumours about his alleged marriage to his long-rumoured partner, artist Salman Toor, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has captured headlines. According to media reports, a secret wedding ceremony was held in New York, but Ali Sethi has now come forward to clarify the situation.

Ali’s reaction to marriage rumours

Ali Sethi responded to the marriage rumours on his Instagram stories. He stated succinctly, “I am not married, and I don’t know who started the rumour.” The singer’s response surprised fans, who had been buzzing with speculation.

The Alleged Marriage and the Internet Buzz

Despite Ali Sethi’s denial, reports of his alleged wedding to Salman Toor have sparked controversy on social media. According to Pinkvilla, there will be a private ceremony in New York. The couple, who have been in a relationship for a while, met in college, prompting congratulatory messages on social media.

Their relationship’s beginnings

Ali Sethi and Salman Toor’s friendship dates back to their days at Aitchison College, where they first met in an art class. In an interview, Ali recalled their friendship, emphasizing how he stood up for Salman, who was vulnerable and lacked defense mechanisms.

Ali Sethi, who was born on July 2, 1988, in Lahore, Pakistan, is known for his versatile and soul-stirring singing style, which encompasses classical and Sufi music genres. His song “Pasoori Nu” catapulted him to international fame. He made his debut with “The Floor Sessions” in 2013, which featured covers of Pakistani and Indian classics.

While rumours about Ali Sethi’s marriage persist, the singer’s unequivocal denial and account of their long friendship provide insight into his personal life. Fans and followers will eagerly await any official confirmation, as Ali Sethi is known for his captivating melodies that touch hearts all over the world.