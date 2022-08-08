Passenger from Dubai held at IGI with 1,000 grams gold

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 8th August 2022 7:54 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: An Indian passenger, who had flown in from Dubai, was found in possession of 1,000 grams gold worth over Rs 45 lakh, Customs officials said on Monday.

The passenger reached at terminal number 3 on August 6.

He was intercepted after he had crossed the Green Channel and was approaching towards the exit gate.

On thorough checking of his baggage, nothing suspicious was found. However, on a search of his person, two gold chains, weighing 1,000 grams and valued at Rs 45,34,125, were recovered from him.

The gold was seized and the passenger arrested.

