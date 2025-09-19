Passenger held for smoking in IndiGo flight lavatory on Dammam–Lucknow route

Lucknow: A 47-year-old passenger was taken into custody at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here after he was found smoking inside the lavatory during a flight, police said on Thursday.

The incident created panic inside the aircraft when smoke was noticed coming from the lavatory during the Dammam-Lucknow IndiGo flight Wednesday, officials said.

The man was identified as Mohammad Nasir, son of Mohammad Siddiqui, a resident of Taji Khana in Rakabganj here. He was returning from Dammam in Saudi Arabia when he allegedly lit a cigarette inside the plane’s lavatory, police said.

After the plane landed in Lucknow, he was handed over to the local police based on a complaint filed by the airline crew, Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge Rajdeo Prajapati told PTI.

“Nasir, a daily wage worker, admitted during questioning that he smoked as he was unable to control the urge during the flight. He was challaned and released after legal formalities,” Prajapati said.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under the country’s aviation rules