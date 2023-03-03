Passenger’s face to become boarding pass at Riyadh Airport

Riyadh: Riyadh Airports company has announced the implementation of the ‘Smart Travel Journey’ experiment at Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which will recognize passengers through their digital faceprint, without boarding passes.

Riyadh Airports is implementing this smart service in cooperation with the international company SITA.

SITA Smart Path solution enables efficient biometric registration, whereby passengers will become their own boarding passes just by looking at the SITA FacePod camera. The passenger’s face becomes his boarding pass.

Riyadh Airports posted a video on Twitter showing the new system and the benefits of the trial.

“In an important step to transform the capital’s airport into a smart airport in which we seek to reach customer satisfaction, #Riyadh_Airports, in cooperation with the international company SITA @SITAonline, succeeded in implementing the “Smart Travel Journey” experience at #King_Khalid_International Airport to identify the digital face print of passengers without the need to travel documents,” Riyadh Airports tweeted.

في خطوة مهمة لتحويل مطار العاصمة إلى مطار ذكي نسعى فيه للوصول إلى رضا العملاء، نجحت #مطارات_الرياض بالتعاون مع شركة سيتا @SITAonline العالمية في تنفيذ تجربة «رحلة السفر الذكية» في #مطار_الملك_خالد الدولي للتعرف على بصمة الوجه الرقمية للمسافرين دون الحاجة إلى وثائق السفر. pic.twitter.com/TZ0Dytckxv — مطارات الرياض (@riyadhairports) February 27, 2023

The use of digital faceprint is also an important step to transform King Khalid International Airport into a smart airport that facilitates and reduces the time of important travel procedures.

Thus, Riyadh Airports aims to take advantage of the digital face print technology at the capital’s airport to raise the quality and speed of travel procedures, which helps to improve the passenger experience and raise the level of customer service.

The Kingdom continues to facilitate travel procedures, as it was recently announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a free transit visa for visitors coming by air, and a study visa was also launched for students from all over the world to study, in addition to the Kingdom’s plans to build the largest airport in the world, the King Salman International Airport.