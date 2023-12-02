Past Blast: When Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt, know why

Islamabad: Fawad Khan is among those popular Pakistani actors who enjoy massive fan following in India too. The actor has appeared in a few Bollywood films as well and that has helped him to accumulate more stardom.

Fawad who usually appeared in Urdu films and dramas prior to making his debut in Bollywood has not done bold or kissing scenes. The actor, as per reports, refused to do any intimate scene with his co-stars in Bollywood as he found it irrelevant to his personality and fans.

Yes, the actor has reportedly refused to kiss his co-stars twice during the shooting of his Bollywood films – Khoobusrat and Kapoor & Sons. The actor appeared in the Khoobsurat movie opposite Sonam Kapoor and in Kapoor & Sons, he was seen playing lead roles along with Siddhart Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt had earlier revealed that Fawad was not able to kiss her as it was part of the script. She said that it was later decided that they would do cheat-kiss and still Fawad was finding it difficult.

Fawad Khan also once said that he did not want to do kissing scenes in the movie because of his fans. The Pakistani actor said that kissing scenes would hurt the sentiments of his fans and audiences.

It is also being said that he had signed various projects with Karan Johar, as per reports, but due to the ban on Pakistani artists in India, Fawad could not continue his Bollywood journey. He will be seen in the Netflix series ”Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ next.