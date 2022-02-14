Past Blast: When Samantha revealed about Naga Chaitanya’s ‘first wife’

Mumbai: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most adored couples before they called it quits last year. They broke millions of hearts when their divorce through a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since then a lot is being said and written about their separation and fans are also curious to know more their personal lives.

Do you know Samantha once revealed about Naga Chaitanya’s ‘first wife’ and how it used to become a barrier between them? Well, in During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019, Samantha opened up about being in a live-in relationship with Chaitanya before their marriage.

Host Lakshmi Manchu went on to ask Samantha about their bedroom secrets, “What are the three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man.”

The Family Man 2 actress did not hesitate and gave a funny yet honest reply, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in October last year. The announcement on social media, coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles.

Their joint statement read, “To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”

Meanwhile, Samantha’s career is on a high. After her separation, she made some bold choices in her career like, signing her first-ever item song to bagging her first foreign film. Her first item song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is taking social media by fire. In her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, the actress will play the role of a bisexual woman.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi.