Mumbai: Colours TV is all set to launch a brand-new reality show titled Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, and it already sounds like a complete entertainer. Hosted by the Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui, this reality show will bring together celebrity couples to test their compatibility, chemistry, and fun factor through unique and challenging tasks.

The confirmed list of celebrity jodis is already creating massive buzz. Here’s full list.

Pati Patni Aur Panga Confirmed Contestants

1. Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

First up are newlyweds Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, who tied the knot in June 2025. This will be their first on-screen appearance as a married couple.

2. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Joining them are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, making their comeback as a duo post Bigg Boss 14 and the birth of their twins. Rubina was last seen on Laughter Chefs, and now fans are excited to see their bonding evolve.

3. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Also part of the show are newly engaged couple Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, who got engaged on June 11, 2025, and were spotted on the show’s sets the very next day.

4. Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Bonerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, the much-loved couple from Ramayan will be seen bringing their strong screen chemistry to this unique show.

5. Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri

Comedy lovers are in for a treat as Sudesh Lehri joins with his wife Mamta Lehri, promising moments of laughter and light-hearted fun.

6. Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar

From the sports world, wrestler Geeta Phogat and her husband Pawan Kumar will be bringing in a new flavour, giving fans a glimpse of their off-field dynamics.

7. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed

And lastly, actress Swara Bhasker will be making her TV debut with husband Fahad Ahmed, and the couple is expected to bring their signature wit and bold personalities to the table.

Pati Patni Aur Panga is set to premiere on August 2 on Colors TV, and is expected to bring a refreshing twist to reality television with real couples, real emotions, and loads of entertainment.