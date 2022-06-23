Patna High Court to buy Apple iPhone for all judges

Patna: The Patna High Court has issued a tender inviting suppliers or authorised dealers to provide Apple iPhone 13 Pro for all judges, an official said.

A letter in this regard was issued from the office of special duty officer of Patna High Court on June 21 (Tuesday).

As per the tender, reputed firms, authorised dealers, suppliers and service providers can file the quotation in sealed envelops before the office of special duty officer.

The bidders can also submit their Aadhar card, pan cards, GST numbers, registered mobile numbers and other necessary documents.

As per the term and condition, the Patna High Court will not give any advance payment to any provider company.

The court will release payment only through proper banking system (CFMS mode).

The court will be entitled to cancel the application of bidders at any point. After the selection of provider company, it has to ready with the phones to supply judges.

One Apple iPhone Pro 256 GB costs Rs 1.38 lakh.

Patna High Court has 31 judges, including chief justice Sanjay Karol.