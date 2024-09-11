Pawan Kalyan hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to Telangana CM Revanth for flood relief

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan met with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

During this meeting, Pawan Kalyan presented a cheque for Rs 1 crore as a donation to the chief minister’s Relief Fund to assist flood victims in the state.

Following the donation, the two leaders engaged in discussions regarding the strengthening of relations between the two states and other pertinent issues.

Pawan Kalyan has announced a substantial contribution of Rs 6 crore towards flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the regions grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods.

Initially, he pledged Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of Andhra Pradesh and an equal amount to the Telangana CMRF.

He further committed an additional Rs 4 crore specifically to assist 400 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, with each panchayat receiving Rs 1 lakh to aid in recovery efforts.