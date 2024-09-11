Pawan Kalyan hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to Telangana CM Revanth for flood relief

Following the donation, the two leaders engaged in discussions regarding the strengthening of relations between the two states and other pertinent issues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2024 11:05 am IST
Pawan Kalyan hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to Telangana CM Revanth flood relief
AP dy CM Pawan Kalyan handing over Rs 1 cr cheque to Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan met with Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

During this meeting, Pawan Kalyan presented a cheque for Rs 1 crore as a donation to the chief minister’s Relief Fund to assist flood victims in the state.

Also Read
Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 6 crores for flood Relief in Telugu States

Following the donation, the two leaders engaged in discussions regarding the strengthening of relations between the two states and other pertinent issues.

Pawan Kalyan has announced a substantial contribution of Rs 6 crore towards flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as the regions grapple with the aftermath of devastating floods.

Initially, he pledged Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) of Andhra Pradesh and an equal amount to the Telangana CMRF.

He further committed an additional Rs 4 crore specifically to assist 400 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh, with each panchayat receiving Rs 1 lakh to aid in recovery efforts. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th September 2024 11:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button