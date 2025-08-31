Pawan Kalyan visits Allu Arjun family, photos go viral online

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun and his family are mourning the loss of his grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, who passed away at their Hyderabad residence. She was the mother of producer Allu Aravind and the wife of late actor Allu Ramalingaiah. The Mega family has been deeply affected by her demise.

Chiranjeevi and Family Paid Respects

Chiranjeevi, along with Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej, visited the Allu residence to pay their respects. Chiranjeevi remained with the family throughout, overseeing the funeral arrangements until the last rites were completed. Many film industry members also came to console Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun.

Pawan Kalyan’s Visit Goes Viral

While the family was joined by several relatives and well-wishers, many were waiting for Pawan Kalyan’s presence. He could not attend on the first day as he was in Visakhapatnam for a political meeting. Yesterday, fans and media circles were looking forward to his visit.

On returning to Hyderabad late at night, Pawan Kalyan went straight to the Allu residence. He paid floral tributes to Kanakaratnam’s photo and personally consoled Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun. His gesture brought emotional support to the grieving family.

The photos of Pawan Kalyan comforting Allu Arjun quickly spread across social media. This moment has drawn attention as there were earlier reports of differences between the two. Fans are now hopeful that these gestures prove the Mega and Allu families stand together, setting aside misunderstandings.