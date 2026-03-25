Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan made a rare personal appearance on Instagram to welcome his wife, Anna Konidela, as she officially joined the platform. Known for keeping his social media presence limited and purposeful, the actor-politician surprised fans with a warm message for his better half, marking her digital debut.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Pawan Kalyan wrote, “A warm welcome to Instagram, dear Anna Konidala. Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions.” His post quickly caught attention, with fans appreciating the rare glimpse into his personal life.

Soon after, Anna Konidela made her first post and it turned out to be truly special. She shared an unseen picture with Pawan Kalyan, with both of them smiling warmly in an almost monochrome frame. The picture instantly went viral, garnering massive love in the form of likes, comments, and shares.

In her caption, Anna wrote, “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now. With the blessings of Chiranjeevi and the support of Pawan Kalyan.” Her Instagram bio, which reads “Russian heart, Indian soul,” beautifully reflects her journey and identity.

Who is Anna Konidela aka Anna Lezhneva?

Anna Konidela aka Anna Lezhneva, is a Russian-born model and actress who met Pawan Kalyan during the shooting of Teen Maar in 2011. Their on-screen association soon turned into a real-life relationship, and after dating for a couple of years, the duo tied the knot on September 30, 2013. Despite staying away from the limelight for most part, Anna has remained a strong and private presence in Pawan Kalyan’s life.

Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva

(Twitter)

The couple has a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, while Anna also has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, from her previous marriage. Though she maintains a low public profile, she is believed to have business interests, including hospitality ventures abroad.

Over the years, her relationship with Pawan Kalyan has often been under public scrutiny, especially amid rumours of separation. However, Anna has consistently stood by him, most notably during his political journey and recent election victory, where she was seen participating in traditional rituals and interacting with supporters.