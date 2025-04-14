Pawan Kalyan’s wife offers hair at Tirupati, donates Rs 17L post son’s accident

Hyderabad: Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, visited the famous Tirumala temple to thank Lord Venkateswara. Her visit came after a fire accident in Singapore involving her son, Mark Shankar. Luckily, he was safe and had only minor injuries.

A Mother’s Gratitude

Right after the accident, Pawan Kalyan flew to Singapore and brought his son back to India. To thank God, Anna decided to fulfill a vow by visiting Tirumala. She offered her hair at the temple—a common way for devotees to show their thankfulness.

Anna Lezneva, Wife of @PawanKalyan offers her hair at Tirumala Temple, after their son recovered from the recent fire mishap in Singapore School ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/MroNxWMEr9 — Chanandler bOnG 🦅 (@BongChh) April 13, 2025

Anna Lezhneva’s Donation

Anna also gave a donation of Rs. 17 lakhs to the temple’s Annadanam program in her son Mark’s name. This money will help serve free meals to pilgrims. She personally helped serve food to devotees and later ate with them at the Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Center.

Fire Accident in Singapore

On April 8, a fire broke out at Mark’s school in Singapore. He got small burns and had trouble breathing because of smoke. He was taken to the hospital and got the treatment he needed. Pawan flew to Singapore immediately after hearing the news.

Many people showed support for the family. Pawan Kalyan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Embassy in Singapore for helping quickly. He also thanked his fans, party members, film industry friends, and others who sent prayers and messages.