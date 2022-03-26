Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal joins ‘Superstar Singer 2’ as captains

Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan, who was the winner of ‘Indian Idol 12’, will be seen as the captain in the second season of ‘Superstar Singer’.

Along with him. ‘Indian Idol 12’ finalist Arunita Kanjilal will also be seen as a captain.

Expressing his excitement, he says: ” ln the last few months, I’ve been overwhelmed by the amount of love and blessings I’ve received. Whatever great heights I have achieved till date, I owe it all to the people of this country. Without their support I wouldn’t be here; thanks for bestowing your trust in me.”

On joining ‘Superstar Singer 2’, he shares: “I am really excited to be starting this new chapter of my life as captain with ‘Superstar Singer 2’ and grooming some of the fabulous young stars that country has ever seen or heard. I am really thrilled to be able to mentor as well as learn from these youngsters.”

“This journey is definitely going to be a lot of fun and enriching with all my co-captains. While friendly rivalry will always exist among us, we are aware of our capabilities as singers and plan to share our learnings and knowledge with the contestants on the show,” he concludes.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ will be starting soon on Sony Entertainment Television.