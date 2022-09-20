Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to perform in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are all set to perform in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Friday, September 23, 2022.

The music night called ‘Memories of Legends’ will take place at International Indian School Boys, Riyadh at 6 pm local time.

The duo Pawandeep Raja and Arunita Kanjilal will be part of the music festival organised by the Indian Embassy and Gulf Madhyamyam as part of the 75th Indian Independence and the Saudi National Day celebrations.

Pawandeep and Arunita will perform the conic songs of musicians Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar, and Mukesh among other Bollywood hits.

However, those wishing to attend the concert should get there early as admission is on a first-come-first-serve basis. The concert is free, it will be controlled through registration. Click here for a free entry pass.

‘Memories of Legends’ is the first mega show being held by Gulf Madhyamam in Riyadh after the programme ‘Ahlan Kerala’ led by iconic singer K S Chitra.