Here’s NEW list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants with their photos

Mumbai: Gear up! It’s that time of the year again where all the frenzy around the India’s most-loved controversial reality show Bigg Boss has started. The Salman Khan-hosted show is coming back with its 16th season which is currently under pre-production stage. Makers are reportedly in works to deliver wholesome entertainment filled this year too with the four key aspects — drama, romance, action and fun.

The teasers, house glimpses and speculated list of contestants is increasing the excitement level among audience who are eager for the show’s premiere. In the first promo, that was released last week, Salman Khan revealed how things are going to be upside down this season.

We have been informing you about all the probable housemates’ names that are popping up on internet. There are some slight changes in the latest list as we came across a few more new names that will leave you all more excited about Bigg Boss’s upcoming edition. Have a look below.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List

1. Prakruti Mishra

2. Vivian Dsena

3. Jannat Zubair

4. Munawar Faruqui

5. Shivangi Joshi

6. Shivin Narang

7. Kanika Mann

8. Arjun Bijlani

9. Rajeev Sen

10. Charu Asopa

11. Tina Datta

12. Harshad Chopra

13. Farmani Naaz

14. Paras Kalnawat

15. Shubhangi Atre

16. Fahmaan Khan

17. Nusrat Jahan

While an official announcement from the makers is still awaited, buzz is that Bigg Boss 16 is set to begin from October 1.