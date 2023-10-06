Pawar meets Kharge and Rahul, discusses road ahead for INDIA alliance

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th October 2023 3:06 pm IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to discuss plans for opposition alliance

New Delhi: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Rahul Gandhi and is learnt have discussed the plan forward for the opposition alliance INDIA, which last met in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The opposition bloc has not met since Mumbai and is likely to do so soon, sources said.

The three leaders discussed the current political situation and the road ahead for the alliance, which is looking to take on the BJP in the upcoming assembly and general elections.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Congress protests against BJP in Jaipur over Rahul Gandhi poster

They also chalked out plans for the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, the sources said.

Friday’s discussions come after a joint public meeting of the INDIA bloc in Bhopal in October was cancelled. That could not be held following opposition by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath over statements by DMK leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, against ‘Sanatan Dharma’, sources said.

Some opposition leaders are suggesting that the next meeting of the INDIA opposition leaders be held in West Bengal.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th October 2023 3:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button