Pay attention to PM Modi’s empty promises to Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kavitha urged the populace to pay attention to the empty promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in Hyderabad on Saturday, claiming that Modi had once again failed to explain the role that the BJP-led Union government had played in Telangana’s development.

Speaking to TRS leaders in Jagityal on Saturday Kavitha said, “At many news conferences, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had questioned the federal government’s assistance to Telangana. The Prime Minister, as in the past, ignored the chief minister’s inquiries and instead made rhetorical remarks.

“The Prime Minister made false promises and arrived with empty hands. People need to be aware of the BJP’s dishonest strategies, Kavitha stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that workers of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavily inspire him as they are fighting a ‘war’ against an ‘oppressive’ state government.

“People who have used the name of Telangana have made riches and have developed but the state went backwards. The ruling party leaders have been indulging in unjust practices with the rich talents of the region. The party that the state’s people trusted has deceived them the most,” he remarked without naming chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao or the TRS.

PM Modi’s remarks come ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, where the BJP is on the quest to get to power by dethroning the ruling TRS.

Modi said that whenever darkness takes over everything the ‘Lotus’ will emerge out of it. “I can see the same happening in Telangana,” he added.

Modi landed in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Telangana’s Ramagundam along with inaugurating and laying foundation stone for several development projects.