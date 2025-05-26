PBKS beat MI by seven wickets to ensure top-two finish in playoffs

Priyansh Arya (62 off 35 balls) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42) struck sparkling half-centuries to lead Punjab Kings' chase.

IPL 2025 MI Vs PBKS
: Punjab Kings' batter Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, in Jaipur, Monday, May 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: Punjab Kings humbled Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday to ensure a top-two finish in the playoffs.

Asked to bat first, MI scored 184 for seven and PBKS completed the chase of 185 with nine balls to spare.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for MI with 57 off 39 balls while there were two wickets apiece for Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who was, however, smashed for 23 runs in his final over by Suryakumar and Naman Dhir.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 184/7 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57; Arshdeep Singh 2/28, Marco Jansen 2/34, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/44).

Punjab Kings: 187/3 in 18.3 overs (Priyansh Arya 62, Josh Inglis 73; Mitchell Santner 2/41).

