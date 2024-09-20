PDP’s Para attacks NC MPs over ‘failure’ to take action for Article 370 revocation

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para on Friday asked why National Conference (NC) MPs did not table a bill against the abrogation of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha.

Addressing a campaign rally for the party’s candidate from Ganderbal Bashir Mir, Para raised questions about the “failure” of NC member of parliaments to take action regarding the revocation of Article 370, and challenged the NC leadership on their lack of efforts in the Parliament.

Also Read Digvijaya slams Pakistan minister for remarks on Article 370

“Why did NC MPs fail to even table a bill against the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament? What’s holding them back?” the PDP youth president questioned.

He encouraged voters to scrutinise the efforts of different political parties in protecting J-K’s autonomy, and urged the public not to be swayed by rhetoric but to focus on the tangible steps, if any, that political representatives have taken since the abrogation.

Para also drew parallels to the PDP’s historic rise in 2002, when the party defied expectations to become a significant political force.

“In the same manner, history will be repeated,” he said, expressing confidence that PDP’s commitment to addressing the region’s core issues would once again resonate with the people.

Referring to several leaders leaving the party, Para said it was a “clear onslaught aimed at weakening PDP’s political strength”.

“Mehbooba (Mufti) ji and our party has been attacked by every possible means, but we will not be silenced. Our struggle for justice, for autonomy, for the people of J-K, continues,” Para said, stressing the PDP’s legacy of safeguarding the region’s interests would endure despite the challenges ahead.