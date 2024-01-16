Peace must win, says Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy at WEF

Davos: “Peace must win”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday at the WEF as he called for support from the international community to defeat the Russian President Vladimir Putin and make him realise that the world unity is stronger than one man’s hatred.

Zelenskyy, who also met a number of world leaders here, said everyone wants to know when will the war end or will the world see the third world war. “Is negotiation with Putin possible,” he asked and said, “Putin actually embodies war”.

Also Read Death toll in largest air attack on Ukraine rises to 30

“The war should end with a just peace and that would happen after Putin is defeated and the lives of Ukrainian people are restored,” he said in a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 here.

Referring to wars in Syria and Crimea among others, the president of the war-hit country said one man has stolen at least 13 years of peace.

“Putin actually embodies war. All efforts have failed and it has been proven that this man will not change. His answer to calls for peace is getting more and more weapons from North Korea and Iran. His answer to efforts for restoring peace is support to terrorists,” he said.

Zelenskyy said if anyone thinks it’s only about Ukraine, they are fundamentally mistaken. “We were alone when we were attacked but the good part is the world has now stopped believing in Russia and no one believes in his future,” he said.

“We have always been told to de-escalate but lost many of our warriors and opportunities were lost. All of us must invest into peace and bring it to a closure… Putin must regret. We need him to lose. He needs to know that world unity is much more stronger than one man’s hatred,” the president said.

Asked if he has any hopes that Putin will realise his mistakes under pressure from his people, he said, “I don’t think Putin can change because only humans change.”