Pedestrian dies in accident in Hyderabad’s Meerpet

The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Saturday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th January 2025 6:40 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A pedestrian died while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad’s Meerpet area on Saturday, January 4 after he was hit by a speeding car the previous day.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, January 1. Soon after hitting the victim, Anil, the driver fled the spot. Anil, a of Meerpet, was crossing the road near MLA camp office when the speeding car hit him. Anil sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com Meerpet police circle inspector Nagaraju said, “The accused and the vehicle are yet to be traced, Aa case has been registered under section 125 (a) for endangering personal safety.”

