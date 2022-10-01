People already getting 5Gs of garibi, ghotala, ghapla, ghalmel, gorakhdhanda’ under BJP: Akhilesh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 1st October 2022 5:48 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP is party of liars, says Akhilesh Yadav
SP Chief and Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G telephony services, saying people were already experiencing 5G’s of garibi (poverty), ghotala (scam), ghapla (swindle), ghalmel (adulteration) and gorakhdhanda (unethical practices)’ under the saffron party rule.

Modi on Saturday launched the 5G services that promise to provide ultra-high-speed internet on mobile phones, saying it marks the beginning of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.

Also Read
PM launches 5G services, calls it ‘historic day’ for 21st century India

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “People are already getting 5G under the BJP rule: G = garibi (poverty), G = ghotala (scam), G = ghapla (swindle), G = ghalmel (adulteration) and G = gorakhdhanda (unethical practices).”

MS Education Academy

The prime minister launched 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference. The services will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Modi said his government’s vision for ‘Digital India’ was founded on four pillars — the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and digital-first approach.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button