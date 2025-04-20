People of Maharashtra have rejected Sena (UBT) and MNS, says Nirupam

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said the people of Maharashtra have decisively rejected Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS after realising that these parties are only interested in selfish agendas for power, which they concealed under the facade of commitment for the state.

Nirupam accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) of straying from the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray amid the buzz around Uddhav and his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads MNS, ready to mend fences.

“The people of Maharashtra have decisively rejected both UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena). These parties pretend to stand for Maharashtra, but in reality, they are only chasing power and self-interests. Politically, they are irrelevant,” Nirupam said while addressing a press conference.

He accused former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of sacrificing the ideology of Hindutva to serve personal ambition, family interests, and hunger for power by aligning with the Congress.

This betrayal has cost him the support of the people, and now he is turning to MNS in desperation, Nirupam said.

The Shiv Sena leader discounted possible Sena (UBT)-MNS reconciliation questioning the political relevance of both parties.

“The MNS couldn’t win a single seat in the last assembly elections. Politically, both UBT and MNS are bankrupt. And when you add zero to zero, the result is still zero. Even in business, two loss-making entities don’t make a profitable one,” he added.

Nirupam also questioned the credibility of these parties in defending Maharashtra’s interests, citing their history of divisive and opportunistic politics.

“MNS stirred communal tensions over loudspeakers, while (Sena) UBT opposed the Waqf Board Amendment Bill. They are pandering to votebank politics,” he said, adding that this hypocrisy exposes their real agenda, which is far removed from the welfare of Maharashtra.

Nirupam further said when Shiv Sena (undivided) was “shackled” by its alliance with the Congress, it was Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who led a historic rebellion (in 2022) to protect Maharashtra’s future and uphold the real ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“While UBT and Raj Thackeray may be blood relatives of Balasaheb, it is Eknath Shinde who has inherited his legacy and ideals,” Nirupam added.