‘People told me not to work with Samantha’: Top Bollywood actor

Hyderabad: Honey Bunny is one of the most awaited web series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer has created a lot of excitement, and fans can’t wait for its release. The series, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7 November. One of the biggest reasons for all the buzz is the unique pairing of Varun and Samantha.

In a recent interview, Varun shared how some people in the industry advised him not to cast Samantha. They suggested him to work with other Hindi actresses instead. But Varun and the directors, Raj and DK, were sure Samantha was the right choice. He believes her performance in the series will surprise everyone, as it’s her first full-on action role. Samantha has even shared that she got injured several times while filming.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha (Instagram)

Samantha, known for her strong acting skills, took a break from movies due to health issues but is now back. Her last appearance was in the film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, and despite her time away, her fans are still eagerly waiting to see her on screen again.

Varun has always admired Samantha, especially after watching her in the film Eega. He was impressed by her acting and is thrilled to finally work with her. Varun praised her for performing action scenes as intensely as any male actor, adding that her fight sequences will give viewers goosebumps.

The trailer of Honey Bunny hints at an action-packed storyline with some bold romantic scenes. Rumors suggest there will be intimate moments between Varun and Samantha, which has caught fans’ attention.

Aside from Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu, the series also features veteran Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Emma Canning, Sikander Kher, and Saqib Saleem among others.