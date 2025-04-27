Performing Haj without permit is a sinful act: Saudi Council of Senior Scholars

Ahead of the upcoming Haj 1446 AH-2025 season, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars reaffirmed that performing the annual pilgrimage of Haj without a valid permit is a sinful act.

The council has reiterated its previous statement, dated Shawwal 12, 1445 corresponding to April 21, 2024, underscoring that obtaining a permit is mandatory for anyone wishing to perform Haj.

Council Secretary-General Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed said, “The council’s fatwa on this matter is based on numerous pieces of evidence and Sharia principles, foremost among them the Islamic teachings that emphasize easing religious duties for worshippers and removing hardship. The requirement to obtain a Haj permit aims to organise the large numbers of pilgrims, enabling them to perform their rituals with tranquility and safety.”

Also Read Haj 2025 to be the last summer pilgrimage for 16 years

The council emphasised the importance of adhering to the permit requirement, stating that compliance is essential to prevent significant risks and harms. These risks include potential threats to the safety and health of pilgrims, the quality of services offered, and the effective organization of their movements and crowd management at the holy sites.

Starting Tuesday, April 29, Saudi citizens, residents, GCC citizens, and holders of other visa types within the Kingdom will no longer be able to obtain Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform, as Saudi Arabia prepares for the upcoming Haj season.

This year’s Haj season is expected to commence around June 6, 2025, depending on the moon sighting.