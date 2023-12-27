‘Permanent Husbands’ remark: FIR lodged against RSS Karnataka leader

Following his statement on Muslim women, a case has been filed against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat at the Srirangapatna police station.

Bhat, in his speech at a ‘Sankeerthana Yatra’ held in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, Karnataka, credited the Narendra Modi government for ‘providing permanent husbands to Muslim women’.

He was speaking about ‘Triple Talaq’, which was declared unconstitutional in 2017 by the Supreme Court of India. In 2019, the Indian Parliament passed a bill making Triple Talaq a criminal offence with a three-year imprisonment.

“When the Modi government came to power, triple talaq was removed. The Muslim men were unhappy with this. In reality, this should have been very happy news for Muslim women. They had a different husband every day, no permanent husband. They didn’t have one single permanent husband, the Modi government gave that,” he had said.

In the same event, he urged Hindus present in the meeting to consider having more than three children to ‘preserve Hindu Dharma’ and commented on Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s recent statement to withdraw the controversial hijab ban in educational institutions, challenging him ‘if they had enough power to lift the ban’.

Based on the speech, an FIR was lodged by social activist Nazia Nazeer under sections including promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings and insulting the modesty of a woman.