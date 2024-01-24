PETA hits Hyderabad roads urging people not to adopt pugs

Hyderabad: Dharna Chowk on Tuesday, January 23, echoed a unique call against adopting pugs in order to ensure their safety. A demonstration organised by PETA India and Devan’s Hope society saw volunteers dressed in pug costumes, wearing oxygen, and educating people on why they should not adopt pugs, a breed of dog originally from China, with physically distinctive features of a wrinkly, short-muzzled face, and curled tail.

Flat-faced dogs such as French and English bulldogs, boxers, Boston terriers, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, and shih tzus, as well as pugs were made popular by Vodafone advertisements. However, places like Hyderabad are not their natural habitat. “They struggle to breath here,” it was said.

Brachycephalic syndrome is a crippling ailment they face. This may make even the most enjoyable and rewarding activities for dogs, like going for a walk, chasing a ball, running, and playing, difficult to breathe and even fatal, in some cases, due to the elevated heat and temperature.

According to research by the Royal Veterinary College of London, dogs with flat faces are less healthy than other dogs because compared to crossbreeds, flat-faced dogs have a 1.3-fold higher likelihood of receiving a diagnosis of at least one illness in a year.

According to People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, flat-faced breeds frequently struggle with breathing problems due to the shape of their heads. Many owners mistakenly believe that their dogs’ snuffles and snore noises are normal, but these are warning signs that their pets have breathing difficulties and needs to be taken to the vet immediately.

In order to adapt, the organisers advise using long-snout breeds of dogs, such as Indian breeds like Rajapalayam and Chippiparai, or Greyhounds, Afghan Hounds, Borzois, etc. It is crucial to encourage Indians to not adapt flat-faced dogs and emphasise animal welfare.