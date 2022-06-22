Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad, other metros remain unchanged for over month

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad and other metro cities in India remain unchanged for the past a month.

On May 21, the Central excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, reducing the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

The decision was taken amidst rising energy prices and inflation.

After the cut in excise duty, the price of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad fell down to Rs. 109.66 and Rs. 97.82. The fuel rate in other metro cities are as follows:

Cities Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 109.66 Rs. 97.82 Delhi Rs. 96.72 Rs. 89.62 Mumbai Rs. 111.35 Rs. 97.28 Kolkata Rs. 106.03 Rs. 92.76 Chennai Rs. 102.63 Rs. 94.24

Since the excise duty cut, the prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad and other metro cities were not increased.