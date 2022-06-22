Petrol, diesel prices in Hyderabad, other metros remain unchanged for over month

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Published: 22nd June 2022 3:12 pm IST
Petrol price hiked 30 paise, diesel up 35 paise total increase now at Rs 4-4.10
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad and other metro cities in India remain unchanged for the past a month.

On May 21, the Central excise duty on petrol was cut by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, reducing the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

The decision was taken amidst rising energy prices and inflation.

MS Education Academy

After the cut in excise duty, the price of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad fell down to Rs. 109.66 and Rs. 97.82.  The fuel rate in other metro cities are as follows:

CitiesPetrol price per literDiesel price per liter
HyderabadRs. 109.66Rs. 97.82
DelhiRs. 96.72Rs. 89.62
MumbaiRs. 111.35Rs. 97.28
KolkataRs. 106.03Rs. 92.76
ChennaiRs. 102.63Rs. 94.24

Since the excise duty cut, the prices of petrol and diesel in Hyderabad and other metro cities were not increased.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button