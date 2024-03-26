Petrol pump dealers in Telangana threaten protests over fuel commissions

They plan to protest by operating fuel outlets for only 12 hours a day, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Published: 26th March 2024
Hyderabad: Petrol pump dealers in Telangana have issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Union government to address their demands for an increase in commission on fuel sales.

The dealers of Hindustan Petroleum (HP), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Bharat Petroleum (BP) have been seeking a raise in their commission for the past seven years.

If their demands are not met within the stipulated time frame, they plan to protest by operating fuel outlets for only 12 hours a day, from 6 am to 6 pm.

This ultimatum comes as dealers express concerns over the financial strain caused by stagnant commissions despite rising fuel prices.

With petrol prices increasing from Rs 70 to Rs 107 per liter over the years, dealers are facing challenges in maintaining profitability.

The association highlights that sudden reductions in fuel prices by the government further exacerbate their financial burdens, potentially leading to losses if prices continue to drop.

This move could impact the operations of around 3,800 petrol pumps across Telangana, many of which are already operating at a loss due to various factors affecting their profitability.

