PFI accused of killings, assaults, collection of explosives

Over the past few years, numerous criminal cases have been filed by various states against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its leaders and members due to their participation in numerous violent activities.

According to the press release, criminal acts of violence committed by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, the cold-blooded killing of people affiliated with groups that support other religions, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support for Islamic State and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted a total of 93 locations in 15 states in the country including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

According to the release, the searches were conducted at the houses of top officers and members after 5 cases were registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

During the searches conducted on September 22, PFI seized Cash, Sharp edge, Several incriminating documents, and large numbers of digital devices. The National Investigation Association have arrested 45 in the same cases.

However, 19 accused from Kerala have been arrested including 11 from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, and 1 each from UP and Telangana.

The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police forces of the states concerned.

What is the Popular Front of India?

The Popular Front of India was formed in 2006, as an extremist Islamic Organisation. However, PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India. It also has been accused by law enforcement agencies of promoting radical Islam.

The formation of the PFI was formally announced at a rally in Bengaluru during what was called the “Empower India Conference” on February 16, 2007.

The PFI, which emerged in the aftermath of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), has projected itself as an organisation that fights for the rights of minorities, Dalits, and marginalised communities.

It has frequently targeted the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress, the BJP, and the JD-S in Karnataka, even as these mainstream parties have accused one another of being in cahoots with the PFI to gather the support of Muslims at the time of elections.