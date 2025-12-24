Phone tapping: Bandi Sanjay welcomes ‘SIT notices’ to KCR, KTR

The Union Minister emphasised that investigating officers should be given freedom to conduct their probe without any pressure.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th December 2025 9:26 am IST|   Updated: 24th December 2025 9:56 am IST
Bandi Sanjay in traditional white and saffron attire speaks passionately at a BJP event, gesturing with his finger raised while standing before the party's lotus symbol.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has welcomed the likely decision to issue Special Investigation Team (SIT) notices to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and former IT minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) in the phone tapping case.

He demanded that the investigation be expedited to expose the masterminds behind the phone tapping conspiracy.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 23, Bandi Sanjay questioned whether the authorities would “merely issue notices to KCR and KTR and wash their hands of the matter, or conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the culprits.”

He alleged that the phone tapping case “was being dragged out like a TV serial without any concrete action, noting that several television serials that began when the case started have already concluded their episodes, but the case continues to drag on.”

Demand for unbiased investigation

The Union Minister emphasised that investigating officers should be given freedom to conduct their probe without any pressure.

He demanded that the affair involving alleged extortion of money from major industrialists and leaders under the guise of tapping be thoroughly investigated, and the conspiracy of the phone tapping masterminds be exposed.

Sanjay alleged that the phones of several top leaders, including himself, were tapped, causing discord in many families.

He further alleged that KCR had even ordered the tapping of his own daughter’s and son-in-law’s phones.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 24th December 2025 9:26 am IST|   Updated: 24th December 2025 9:56 am IST

