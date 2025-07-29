Phone tapping case: BRS’ RS Praveen Kumar accuses Congress of misusing SIT

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader RS Praveen Kumar has sharply criticised the Congress government, accusing it of failing to implement its promises and of using the Special Investigation Team (SIT) as a pawn in the ongoing phone tapping case.

Speaking to the media on Monday, July 28, after filing a complaint with the SIT regarding phone tapping, Praveen Kumar asserted that the previous BRS government never engaged in phone tapping and always worked for public welfare.

“I informed the SIT that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government never resorted to phone tapping and consistently worked in the public interest,” he stated.

Praveen Kumar further claimed that the BRS is waging a “heroic struggle” against the “420 promises” made by the Congress party.

He alleged that since coming to power, the Congress government has been “indiscriminately” engaging in phone tapping, going so far as to claim that even the phones of their own cabinet ministers are being hacked by the chief minister.

“I have submitted a written complaint to the SIT officials regarding this,” Praveen Kumar confirmed, emphasising the seriousness of the allegations against the current administration.