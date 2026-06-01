Phone tapping case: Congress MLA to appear before SIT for questioning

The Congress MLA was served a notice by the SIT on Sunday, May 31, to appear for questioning in connection with Crime number 243.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 12:02 pm IST|   Updated: 1st June 2026 12:56 pm IST
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Congress MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Mahabubnagar and party whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy is set to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone tapping case on Monday, June 1.

Reddy will be questioned at the Integrated Command and Control Center at Banjara Hills. Reddy is one of the first complainants alleging that his phone was tapped during the previous government’s tenure.

The probe has gained momentum with complaints from MLAs, MPs and other public representatives, pushing the investigation into a crucial phase.

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His statement is expected to provide key inputs to the ongoing investigation.

The Congress MLA was served a notice by the SIT on Sunday, May 31, to appear for questioning in connection with Crime number 243.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the SIT had issued a notice to Reddy on July 7, 2025, seeking his appearance before the SIT. The latest communication has been treated as a second notice.

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Earlier, the MLA had filed a complaint with then Hyderabad police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy alleging that his phone had been tapped by the Telangana State Level Agency (TSLA) during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 12:02 pm IST|   Updated: 1st June 2026 12:56 pm IST

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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