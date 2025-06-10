Phone tapping case: Ex SIB chief surrendered as per plan, alleges Bandi Sanjay

He criticised the Congress government, stating that in the past 18 months of its rule, not a single corruption case had seen progress in investigation.

union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay demands that the statement of phone-tapping accused T Prabhakar Rao be made public.
Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has alleged that former SIB (Special Intelligence Bureau) chief Prabhakar Rao surrendered and appeared before the SIT (Special Investigation Team) strictly according to a pre-arranged plan.

In a statement released on Monday, June 9, Sanjay claimed that Prabhakar Rao had already completed “counselling” with the KCR family in the United States before his appearance for questioning.

Bandi Sanjay demanded that the testimony given by Prabhakar Rao during the investigation be made public.

He further accused Prabhakar Rao of not only tapping the phone of chief minister Revanth Reddy, but also the phones of BJP, BRS, and Congress leaders, as well as judges.

Sanjay insisted that the public has a right to know under whose orders the phone tapping was conducted.

He criticised the Congress government, stating that in the past 18 months of its rule, not a single corruption case had seen progress in investigation.

He urged the government to present strong arguments in court and demanded that both Prabhakar Rao and the masterminds behind him be identified and held guilty.

