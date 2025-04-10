Phone Tapping case: Former SIB chief’s passport canceled

Hyderabad: In a major development in the Telangana phone tapping case, the Passport Authority of India on Wednesday, April 9 canceled the passport of former Special Investigation Bureau chief T Prabhakar Rao.

Rao is a prime accused in the phone taping case, the passport cancelation comes after a red corner notice was issued by Interpol. Rao, is currently residing in the United States, and has allegedly applied for a Green Card there. Following the cancellation of his Indian passport, Prabhakar Rao’s Green Card application has reportedly been rejected.

The former SIB chief’s role in the phone taping case is deemed crucial, authorities in India are stepping up the measures to bring him back for questioning. The Telangana police, in coordination with Interpol, are working to ensure Rao’s return to India.

The matter has also been escalated to the US Consulate and the Union Ministry of External Affairs for diplomatic intervention.

On March 30, the Special Investigation Team probing the phone-tapping case interrogated.