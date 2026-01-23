Phone-tapping case: Harish Rao threatens retaliation, Mahmood Ali halted at home

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, January 23, said that those misusing power will be held accountable in the future even after they retire, in a warning to the Telangana Police against targeting his party members amid KT Rama Rao being summoned by the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) probe into the phone-tapping case at the Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad.

Harish Rao accused the police of acting at the behest of their political bosses, the Congress government. He condemned the use of force against BRS cadre who gathered at the Telangana Bhavan, the party’s office, as the working president, KTR, was making his way to the police station.

“Congress is using the SIT to target the BRS leaders with a political vendetta. However, certain police officials are acting excessively and crossing the law to impress their Congress bosses,” Harish Rao said, while addressing the media.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Friday, January 23 warned Telangana police against targeting his party members.



Rao accused the police of acting at the behest of their political bosses (Congress government), adding that those misusing power will be held… pic.twitter.com/6LI61d5VDl — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 23, 2026

He reiterated that the police officials won’t be spared for their actions against the BRS. The Siddipet MLA said that when the BRS returns to power, officials who acted illegally would receive no support from the government. “You will have to spend your own money, hire your own lawyers and run around courts,” Rao added.

He urged police officials to act as per the law and not at the behest of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “The authorities are giving selective leaks to the media without any evidence, only to harass the BRS leaders,” he alleged.

Mahmood Ali prevented from leaving home

As KTR was supposed to appear before the SIT, former Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was prevented from leaving his residence by the Chaderghat Police.

BRS leader Mohammed Mahmod Ali interacts with police officials.

KTR appears before SIT in phone-tapping case

Earlier on Friday, KTR appeared before the SIT for questioning in connection with the phone tapping case. Rao started in a convoy of vehicles from his residence to Telangana Bhavan. After meeting party leaders, he left for the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The police made tight security arrangements at Telangana Bhavan to prevent trouble.

Adequate arrangements were made at the Jubilee Hills police station by the police to prevent any law and order issues. Senior officials monitored the developments.