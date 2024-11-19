Phone tapping case: Telangana HC extends bail of accused Bhujanga Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court extended the bail of the third accused in the phone tapping case assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Bhujanga Rao till November 28.

Justice K Sujana, who had previously granted interim bail extension on medical grounds, continued the relief after Bhujanga Rao’s counsel presented arguments highlighting his serious health conditions, including heart and kidney ailments.

Considering this, Justice Sujana extended the accused ACP’s interim bail until November 28 and posted the case for further hearing on the same day.

The accused had initially sought an extension of his interim bail after the First Metropolitan Sessions Judge (MSJ) at Nampally rejected his plea, directing him to surrender before the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court.

The criminal petition for bail filed by P Radha Kishan Rao, the fifth accused in the phone tapping case, was adjourned to November 21 for further consideration.

In September, Bhujanga Rao was booked for cheating and forgery for illegally usurping 340 acres of land. The economic offences wing (EOW) of Cyberabad police filed a case against former ACP following accusations of his involvement in aiding several individuals in the fabrication of documents related to a 340-acre property in Kukatpally.

The complaint was lodged by Mir Abbas Ali Khan, son of Nawab Mir Hashim Ali Khan, who accused individuals, including SS Moinuddin, Srinivas Rao of Prime Properties, and Chalamalasetty Anil, managing director of Greenko Company, of forging documents to usurp his father’s land.