Phone tapping case: Telangana HC quashes suspended DSP Praneeth Rao’s petition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, March 21, dismissed the Memorandum of Criminal Revision Petition filed by suspended DSP Praneeth Rao, who is currently under interrogation by the Special Investigation Team led by ACP Banjara Hills.

He faces allegations of phone-tapping opposition leaders before 2023.

Justice Radha Rami presided over the case on Wednesday, March 20, listening to arguments from senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao for the petitioner and the public prosecutor for the state.

Praneeth Rao sought relief from the High Court by contesting the decisions of the lower court and complained that he was subjected to round-the-clock questioning by the investigators.

Today, the High Court dismissed the Criminal Revision Petition.

A city court on Saturday, March 16, granted the police seven-day custody of suspended DSP Praneeth Rao.

The Punjagutta police had filed a petition seeking his custody for further probe into alleged phone tapping and other illegal actions during his stint with the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

The DSP who was suspended by the state government for phone tapping and damaging equipment at the SIB office was arrested for three days and sent on judicial remand.