Hyderabad: Former intelligence officer suspended for spying on ex-DGP

According to the allegations levelled, the officer is accused of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders while posted in SIB.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 1:53 pm IST
Telangana: Former intelligence officer suspended for spying on ex-DGP
Dugyala Praneet Rao. was suspended on charges of spying on former director general of police (DGP)

Hyderabad: An officer from the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) has been suspended over spying charges and power misuse. He was suspended on March 4.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Dugyala Praneet Rao, who is currently working at the deputy general of police (DGP) office, was a former SIB deputy superintendent of police, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Also Read
‘Over 30k got jobs in 3 months since Cong took over,’ claims Telangana CM

According to the allegations levelled at him, Rao is accused of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders while posted in SIB.

MS Education Academy

During a media interaction in Karimnagar in 2021, Revanth Reddy said that officers in the department were not happy with Rao’s conduct and abuse of authority. “On the direction of the CM (former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao), about 30 police officers led by Dugyala Praneeth Rao put the DGP under surveillance. Many police officials are facing issues in the department.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 1:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button