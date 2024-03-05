Hyderabad: Former intelligence officer suspended for spying on ex-DGP

Hyderabad: An officer from the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) has been suspended over spying charges and power misuse. He was suspended on March 4.

Dugyala Praneet Rao, who is currently working at the deputy general of police (DGP) office, was a former SIB deputy superintendent of police, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

According to the allegations levelled at him, Rao is accused of tapping the phones of Opposition leaders while posted in SIB.

During a media interaction in Karimnagar in 2021, Revanth Reddy said that officers in the department were not happy with Rao’s conduct and abuse of authority. “On the direction of the CM (former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao), about 30 police officers led by Dugyala Praneeth Rao put the DGP under surveillance. Many police officials are facing issues in the department.”