Phone tapping case: Telangana HC seeks govt’s response on Prabhakar Rao’s bail plea

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, March 24 issued a notice to the government seeking its response on the bail plea of former Special Investigation Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao who is a prime accused in the phone tapping case.

Rao, who is currently in the United States had filed an anticipatory bail plea through his counsel in the Telangana HC stating that he had no involvement in the phone tapping case. Rao asserted that he served with dedication for over 30 years and did not commit any illegal acts. Citing his health issues, he approached the High Court to grant him anticipatory bail.

As it was the first hearing of the petition, the court directed the government to provide its explanation on the matter. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks to allow the government to file its response.

On Monday, the Telangana High Court adjourned Rao’s bail plea hearing by two weeks. In 2024, Rao was named the prime accused in the phone-tapping case. Rao has been staying in the United States of America for a year and the Special Investigations Team (SIT) has declared him an absconder.

In his anticipatory bail plea filed before the High Court through his counsel, Rao claimed that the phone-tapping case was lodged with a political motive and the allegations made in the complaint, FIR and chargesheet, which were widely reported in the media, were false and made up to implicate him for political interests.

Rao alleged that the SIT had weaved a story of alleged phone tapping without any legal evidence and destruction of recordings to please the political set-up in the government.