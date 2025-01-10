Phone tapping: Enough evidence against Harish Rao, IO tells HC

Hyderabad: The investigation into the phone tapping case involving former Telangana minister T Harish Rao has intensified, with the investigation officer (IO) filing a counter in court asserting that there is a prima facie case against him.

The IO, S Mohan Kumar, indicated that evidence suggests Rao had utilized police officers implicated in the case to intimidate political rival Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, who had gained popularity in the Siddipet constituency.

Kumar’s affidavit claims that Rao issued threats to Goud, warning him against aspiring to political leadership and suggesting he either align with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or face severe consequences including loss of credibility and life.

The allegations stem from a complaint filed by Goud, who asserted that during the 2023 assembly elections, Rao orchestrated unauthorized surveillance of his phone and those of his family members.

Goud’s charitable initiatives aimed at supporting debt-ridden farmers reportedly incited Rao’s animosity, leading to threats and harassment.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rao under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, including charges of criminal conspiracy and intimidation.

The Telangana High Court had previously granted Rao protection from arrest until January 9, allowing police to continue their investigation while advising him to cooperate with authorities.

The court’s decision followed Rao’s petition challenging the FIR as politically motivated and lacking substantial evidence.

The hearing on this matter is scheduled for January 10, when the judge will consider the arguments presented by both sides.

Kumar emphasized that the investigation revealed serious misconduct, including physical and mental torture inflicted on Goud by police officers at Rao’s behest.

This included instances of coercion documented through witness statements and video calls made to Rao.

The IO contended that the nature of the allegations warranted continued investigation without interference from the court.