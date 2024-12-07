Phone tapping: Telangana HC reserves bail plea of ex Task Force chief

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th December 2024 7:45 am IST
Telangana High Court (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has concluded hearings on the bail petition of A Radha Kishan Rao, the former chief of the task force, who is currently incarcerated in connection with a phone tapping case. The court has reserved its judgment following arguments from both sides.

Defense arguments

Radha Kishan’s counsel, Uma Maheswara Rao, contended that his client, a retired police officer, should not be charged with phone tapping offences.

He emphasized that Radha Kishan was appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) after his retirement and argued that seizing hawala money does not constitute a crime.

Prosecution opposes bail

Conversely, public prosecutor Palle Nageswar Rao opposed the bail petition, asserting that Radha Kishan played a significant role in the alleged criminal activities related to phone tapping.

He highlighted that Radha Kishan frequently met with BRS MLC Venkatram Reddy and MLC K Kavitha, suggesting his involvement in the BRS party’s strategies rather than legitimate crime prevention efforts. 

The prosecutor also claimed that Radha Kishan misused his official position to facilitate the distribution of seized money and was involved in tapping over 5000 phones during a short period.

Nageswar Rao noted that the Election Commission had previously directed the state to restrict Radha Kishan’s involvement in election duties due to these allegations.

He expressed concerns that if released on bail, Radha Kishan might tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice K Sujana reserved her decision on the bail application

