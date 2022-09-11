Photo: 9-year-old Saudi boy carrying sisters’ bags, wins heart online

Riyadh: A brother-sister relationship is one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. One such sibling bond photo is going viral on the internet in which a 9-year-old Saudi boy, is seen carrying his sisters’ bags on his back.

Mishaal Al-Shahrani was seen carrying the bags of his sisters Sarah and Noura with his bag while they were returning from school in Khamis Mushait in the southern Asir region.

Their father, who was captivated by the scene, took a photo and shared it on his family’s WhatsApp group, after which it went viral on social media, garnering the admiration of many.

The photo has caught the attention of Saudi citizens, who are loving it, calling Mishaal Al-Shahrani a child of ‘masculine glory’.

“I always like to help my family, especially my sisters Sarah and Noura while returning from school,” Mishaal told Arabic daily Al Arabiya.

“The bags were not heavy, but I wanted to help them in the hot weather,” he said, adding that he only learnt about the photo taken by his father after the photo went viral.

تعليم منطقة عسير يُكرم اليوم الطفل مشعل بدر الشهراني بعد أن خطف قلوب السعوديين بتصرفه الرائع والمميز الذي جذب الأنظار بحمله حقائب شقيقتيه أثناء الخروج من المدرسة.

– pic.twitter.com/ZdGTB6Se7j — خبر عاجل (@AJELNEWS24) September 7, 2022

Mishaal is studying in the fourth grade at Ibn Al-Nafis School in Khamis Mushait Governorate, and his two sisters, Noura and Sarah, are studying in the first grade of the primary school at the 52nd School for Girls in the same governorate.

Commenting on the photo, the governor of Khamis Mushait and the director of education in Asir expressed their admiration for the child’s action. They believed it reflected good education and his assumption of the role of the ‘big brother’ despite his young age.

Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Mashit, the mayor of Khamis Mushait, visited Mishaal’s school and honoured him.

Meanwhile, Damac Football Club invited Mishaal and the two sisters as special guests.

Damac Football Club has said that Mishaal has been given membership to watch all the matches of the club for free.

A major hospital in Khamis Mushait has announced to provide free medical facilities to Mishaal and his family.

It is reported that Mishaal has been given special membership by Abha Sports Club while social media users are still sending gifts for Mishaal.

Here are some viral video clips of Mishaal’s appreciation

عندما يكون النادي

مؤسسة (تربوية) اجتماعية#نادي_ضمك يكرم الطفل مشعل الشهراني؛ الذي أظهر أروع معاني الأخوة pic.twitter.com/XFEmUoq1ii — بخيت طالع الزهراني (@BakheetTali) September 8, 2022

كما قدم الراعي الطبي فحصاً طبياً لجميع أفراد العائلة.

وكان الطفل ذاته قد حظي أيضا يوم أمس (الأربعاء)، بتكريم في مدرسته من قبل محافظ خميس مشيط، خالد بن عبدالعزيز الذي منحه أمام زملائه مبلغاً مالياً و"آيبادات" له ولشقيقتَيْه.

يذكر أن ذلك جاء بعدما حظيت صورة للطفل "مشعل الشهراني pic.twitter.com/mcpkN28KjS — اخبارية حفرالباطن (@Al_Ekhbariya) September 8, 2022

#مبادرات_إيجابية



تقديراً وتكريماً له ..



مدير مكتب تعليم خميس مشيط يكرم الطالب مشعل بدر الشهراني، بمدرسته الابتدائية أمام زملاءه، مثمنًا له موقفه تجاه شقيقتيه، بعد أن ظهر مؤخرا في صورة تلقائية حاملاً حقائب شقيقتيه، أثناء اصطحابهما إلى المنزل.

–



pic.twitter.com/zr3BxV1bkk — ‏ ‏ ‏احمد التويجري (@ahmd_twaijri) September 8, 2022

#العربية تلتقي والد الطفل #مشعل_الشهراني الذي خطف الأنظار أثناء حمله حقائب شقيقتيه في طريق عودتهم من المدرسة

عبر:@M_khaledtv pic.twitter.com/tdOKdvWj5k — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) September 7, 2022

رغم صغر سنه ونحول جسده .. طفل أبها يحمل حقيبتي أختيه في صورة لاقت تفاعل كبير .. مشعل الشهراني يتحدث لسيدتي #برنامج_سيدتي #روتانا_خليجية pic.twitter.com/C8nVL3WNcJ — برنامج سيدتي (@sayyidaty) September 7, 2022