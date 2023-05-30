Photo: Kuwait from 400 km above earth

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a photo of Kuwait, which he took from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 kilometres above the Earth.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Al Neyadi shared a breathtaking view of the Gulf country.
“Every time I fly over #Kuwait 🇰🇼, I am reminded of the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed, who taught us that Kuwait’s pride is our shared pride,” Al Neyadi tweeted.
“Sending 💙 from space to Kuwaitis everywhere,” he added.
Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.
Al Neyadi had previously shared pictures of Arab cities, most notably Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baghdad and Rabat.