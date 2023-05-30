Photo: Kuwait from 400 km above earth

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a photo of Kuwait, which he took from the International Space Station (ISS) at an altitude of 400 kilometres above the Earth.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Al Neyadi shared a breathtaking view of the Gulf country.

“Every time I fly over #Kuwait 🇰🇼, I am reminded of the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed, who taught us that Kuwait’s pride is our shared pride,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

“Sending 💙 from space to Kuwaitis everywhere,” he added.

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi had previously shared pictures of Arab cities, most notably Makkah, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Baghdad and Rabat.

Makkah

حتى من خارج الكوكب .. دبي كوكبٌ آخر 🤍✨



Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here. #MyDubai 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/cWe74Ku5DM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

Abu Dhabi

"إلى أبوظبي عاصـمْة الـبـلاد أقود قلـبي قود"

سلامٌ مُحمل بالحب لدار آل نهيان 🇦🇪



نظرة من الفضاء إلى عاصمة دولة الإمارات، إلى عاصمة السلام والمحبة.#أبوظبي ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O6hQ6K4HeQ — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 15, 2023

Baghdad

Here is the beautiful and historical city of #Baghdad 🇮🇶 the cornerstone of the Golden Age of knowledge.📚🔭 Scholars from this great city sparked the flames of discovery, setting the course for modern science. Their legacy reminds us to keep reaching for the stars. ✨ pic.twitter.com/FUjD9L2b2R — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 17, 2023

Saudi Arabia

Following in Prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud's pioneering footsteps, 2 Saudi astronauts will launch on their 1st mission to the ISS and for 1st time ever, 3 Arab astronauts will be in space together. As we wish them a great launch, here's a recent view of Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 I took. pic.twitter.com/T33R59iA10 — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 21, 2023

Oman

#Oman and #UAE united as one from space. 🇴🇲 🇦🇪

Celebrating the strong ties and shared heritage that bind us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LtC5NyBsRC — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 24, 2023

Makkah, Madinah

من محطة الفضاء الدولية،

إهداء لعيال سلمان في هذه الليالي المباركة 🌙⭐️

إهداء لبلاد الحرمين الشريفين، مهبط الوحي وأرض الرسالة، المملكة العربية السعودية. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/3OQTg4CgXb — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 17, 2023

Qatar, Bahrain

قلب الخليج 🇧🇭.. ولؤلؤة الخليج 🇶🇦#البحرين و #قطر من الفضاء ✨️

أدام الله عليهم وعلى خليجنا الخير والعز وحفظ أمنهم وأمانهم .. pic.twitter.com/EX5ryZZkYg — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 19, 2023

Jordan