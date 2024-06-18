Photo: Munawar Faruqui at Bigg Boss OTT 3 launch, fans excited

Mumbai: Today marks the highly anticipated launch of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, with a grand press meet organized by the makers featuring the new host, Anil Kapoor. Fans are eager for details about the show, although it’s uncertain whether the contestant list will be revealed during the event.

Adding to the excitement, a viral photo of Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui from the press meet has sparked speculation among fans. Many are curious if he will be part of the upcoming season as a contestant or in another capacity, like a senior participant. However, only time will tell.

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui to be part of tonight press conference launch event of #BiggBossOTT3 pic.twitter.com/ehlRGLGegs — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2024

In the meantime, several names of confirmed contestants are circulating online, including Sana Makbul, Sonam Khan, Mika Singh, and Vishal Panday, among others.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is set to stream from June 21 on Jio Cinemas Premium and is expected to entertain viewers for approximately 6 weeks. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the show.