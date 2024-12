Patiala: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher addressed a press conference at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Sunday, December 15, 2024.

A ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers on Saturday resumed its foot march to Delhi from the protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

Farmers at their protest site during a cold winter morning, at Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Punjab, Sunday. (PTI Photo)